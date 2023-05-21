Mings Optical celebrates 10 years at Rose Hall

Mings Optical yesterday celebrated the 10th anniversary of its Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, Berbice location.

Dr. Michele Ming, Chief Executive Officer of Mings Optical said that in 1990 they established their first branch in Georgetown while in 2011 they expanded to Parika, East Bank Essequibo to offer their services to the outlying communities.

She said in 2013 they visited Berbice and decided that a location at Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, would be ideal. She said it started out with her and a small team visiting the county every Saturday to work. “I remember just walking with a lil cooler and coming out here.”