Man pleads guilty to stealing from Charlotte St bond

A man has been charged with larceny after breaking into a bond and stealing items valued at over $1 million,

Louis Ramsay appeared at the Georgetown Magis-trate’s Court before Magis-trate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus on May 17 to answer to the charge that was read to him. The defendant pleaded guilty.

It is alleged that between the 1st and the 13th May, at Charlotte Street, George-town, the defendant broke and entered the bond of Katchin Ramlakhan and stole a quantity of electric wires valued $1 million and 50 television brackets valued $100,000.