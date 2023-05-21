Labour Ministry working on internship scheme for all UG final year students

The Ministry of Labour, the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) and the University of Guyana (UG) are currently working to develop an internship programme that would give all of the university’s final year students the opportunity to benefit from skills training programmes.

Joseph Hamilton, Minister of Labour and Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BIT, Saskia Eastman-Onwuzirike, on Friday met with University of Guyana (UG) Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Academic Engagement, Dr. Emanuel Cummings; Academic Affairs Officer, Audwin Rutherford; and Research and Development Officer, Suzette James.

The discussion focused on developing a comprehensive programme guided by the recently reevaluated apprenticeship programme undertaken by the International Labour Organization (ILO), with the goal of providing students with the necessary skills and knowledge to match the needs of the country’s labour market, a release from the ministry said.