Biker in Rupert Craig fatal accident gets bail on causing death charge

A motorcyclist has been placed on bail after being charged with causing the death of a man in an accident in February on the Rupert Craig Highway.

Shaquelle Williams appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts yesterday, where he was charged with causing the death of Shri-Chandra Persaud by dangerous driving.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge, which states that on February 6, on the Rupert Craig Highway, in Georgetown, he rode motorcycle #CJ2794 in a manner that was dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Persaud, 73.

The Chief Magistrate released him on $250,000 bail and the matter was adjourned until June 14.

Stabroek News had previously reported that according to the police, the accident occurred at 6.40 pm on the day in question. The report had said that the motorcycle was proceeding west along the highway when it collided with Persaud, of Lot L09 ‘B’ Thomas Street, Kitty, Georgetown, who was attempting to cross from the southern to the northern side of the road.

Following the impact both Persaud, who was a long time Adult Basic Education (ABE) tutor at School of the Nations, and the rider were picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where they received medical attention. Persaud succumbed to his injuries shortly after.