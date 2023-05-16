Land titles for Enmore Grass Field families

More than fifty families occupying lands at Plantation Hope (Enmore Grass Field), East Coast Demerara were expected to receive their Agreements of Sale yesterday.

This process got underway at the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) Annex at Croal Street, Georgetown, following a meeting held earlier yesterday morning in the community with the Minister of Housing and Water, Collin D Croal; Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar and the Chief Executive Officer of GuySuCo, Sasenarine Singh. CHPA Director of Community Development, Gladwin Charles was also present.

The families are also registering for their Certificates of Title, which are slated to be handed over within the next few days.

This is in keeping with a commitment of President Irfaan Ali to residents.