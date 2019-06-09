GTT cable damaged by marine activity

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) yesterday informed its customers that its cable across the Demerara River in the vicinity of Craig, East Bank Demerara, was damaged as a result of “marine activity.”

“Currently the situation is stable, and we are investigating since potential further degradation could result in significant service impact,” GTT said in an advisory.

For years the company has been grappling with fallout from the vandalism of its cables in different parts of the country, which has affected thousands of customers.