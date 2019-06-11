Kim Kissoon’s death represents massive loss for forestry sector

The passing of former parliamentarian and prominent businessman Alston Amin ‘Kim’ Kissoon has been described as a massive loss to Guyana’s forestry sector.

President of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) Clinton Williams told Stabroek News that Kissoon will be missed.

“It is a massive loss, particularly for the GMSA, where he was instrumental to substantial changes we have made. We will miss him dearly, particularly in the forestry sector. We will miss his usefulness in advancing the cause of added value in the forestry sector…he spearheaded that kind of initiative,” Williams said…..