Small businesses, services sector among new GMSA President’s priorities

Recently-elected President of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) Shyam Nokta has told the Stabroek Business that the Association intends to move quickly to engage with “a political administration that reflects the will of the people” with a view to lending continuity to previous discourses with government on issues affecting various sub-sectors in the manufacturing sector in Guyana.

In a brief telephone interview earlier this week, Nokta, whose return to the leadership of one of country’s key Business Support Organizations (BSO’s) comes a year after he had completed two successive terms – 2017 – 2019 – in that position, told this newspaper that the Association was ready to engage government in discourses on issues affecting the performance of the country’s manufacturing sector with a view to beginning a process that would lead to remedial attention at the earliest time.