Food service sector must raise safety game

Raising awareness of the importance of food safety as a routinised aspect of our food consumption culture will, in the period ahead, become increasingly critical to the general well-being of Guyana and will, “more and more” become a yardstick with which to measure our development, Government Analyst-Food & Drugs Department (GA-FDD) Director, Dr Marlan Cole has told the Stabroek Business.

In an invited comment on the significance of the second anniversary of the World Health Organization (WHO)-designated World Food Safety Day (WFSD), celebrated on Sunday June 7, Cole told the Stabroek Business that the fact that the WHO, as of 2019, had created a designated World Food Safety Day “points to a concern on the agency’s part that food safety considerations had become as important to human welfare as being able to get enough to eat. The global discourse about food security no longer revolves solely around access to food but also around the quality of the food we consume. Food safety has become one of key yardsticks used to measure the health of a nation,” Cole explained.