Psychiatric patient dies after hospital fight

The family of a patient who died on Sunday evening after a fight at the National Psychiatric Hospital in New Amsterdam, Berbice, are calling for a police investigation.

Stephan Francis, 29, of Lot 67 Public Road, Kitty, Georgetown, succumbed during the wee hours of yesterday morning after he sustained an injury to his head.

Region Six’s Director of Regional Health Services Jevaughn Stephens, when contacted yesterday, said there was a scuffle between patients, leading to Francis falling and hitting his head. He said a post-mortem examination is expected to be done today. The suspected assailant has since been taken into custody…..