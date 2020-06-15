Mother still waits for justice after death of NA psychiatric hospital patient

A year after the death of a patient at the National Psychiatric Hospital in New Amsterdam, his mother is still awaiting justice.

Maylene Prince, the mother of Steffon Francis, told Stabroek News that her son would have celebrated another birthday last week, had he not been taken from her.

Regional Commander for Region Six Calvin Brutus said while he was not stationed in the region when the death occurred, he has since learnt that the case file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice and a filing was done at court. He further explained that the police are currently awaiting information from the court on when a recommended inquest is to begin.