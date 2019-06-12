CCJ denies AG’s request to add ‘new’ evidence in no-confidence case

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has refused Attorney General (AG) Basil Williams’ request to introduce what he says is new evidence in the appeal dealing with the controversial passage of the December 21st no-confidence motion against government.

In an order issued to the attorneys involved in the case, by the Trinidad-based court of last resort for Guyana, it made it clear that the AG’s request had been refused. Though the court had completed hearing arguments almost a month prior, Williams last Thursday sought leave to have what he described as new evidence added.

He had been hoping to have introduced a purported admission by government defector Charrandass Persaud, who voted in favour of the opposition-sponsored motion, that he was aware that he was not eligible to be a Member of Parliament (MP) because of his dual citizenship…..