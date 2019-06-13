Another police cadet demoted

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has demoted another Cadet Officer to the rank of Constable, following an investigation into disciplinary matters.

Stabroek News was told that Nigel Haymer appeared in court last year on six traffic charges, including dangerous driving and failing to submit to a breathalyzer test. He pleaded guilty to the charges and after a review, a decision was taken by the PSC to revoke his appointment effective June 1.

Recently, the Commission revoked the appointment of Franz Paul, who was charged with allegedly shooting a 15-year-old boy in the mouth in 2014 and threatening to shoot his reputed wife with an unlicensed gun in August, 2018. His demotion to Constable also took effect from June 1.