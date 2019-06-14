Local gov’t body to rule on Corriverton treasurer

The Local Government Commission (LGC) is set to decide the fate of Corriverton Treasurer Ronita Griffith in the new week following an investigation into allegations of poor accounting practices brought against her by the Town Council.

According to LGC Chairman Mortimer Mingo an investigation was conducted and a report submitted to the commission.

“We will meet sometime next week, either Monday or Tuesday, to discuss the findings and come to a decision on the way forward,” Mingo told Stabroek News.

Meanwhile, Griffith remains at work since the LGC has not approved a motion passed by the Town Council to have the treasurer suspended…..