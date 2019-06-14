Rockies Hotel operator among two charged with plotting to kill Lethem businessman

Two men, including the operator of Rockies Hotel in Georgetown, were taken before a city court yesterday on a charge of plotting to kill a Lethem businessman.

Mark Grimmond, 57, and Chatterpaul Singh, also known as Kevin Singh, 36, stood before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read the charge to them.

It is alleged that between April 1st, 2018 and June 7th, 2019, in Georgetown, they conspired with each other and persons unknown to murder Dwayne Grant.

Neither Grimmond, a father of 11 of 320 Grove Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, nor Singh, of Lot 1 First Street, Cummings Lodge, was required to plead to the indictable charge…..