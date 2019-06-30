GuySuCo misses first crop target

The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) has been unable to meet its first crop production target of 33,863 tonnes, falling short by 332 tonnes of sugar.

According to figures released to Sunday Stabroek by GuySuCo’s Corporate Communications Manager Audreyanna Thomas, GuySuCo managed to produce 33,531 tonnes of sugar.

In May, it was reported that the Albion Estate had produced 15,462 tonnes of sugar out of its target of 18,511 tonnes, while the Blairmont Estate had produced 8,879 tonnes of sugar, surpassing its target of 7,955 tonnes of sugar. For the Uitvlugt Estate then, 7,397 tonnes of sugar had been produced, surpassing its target of 6,564 tonnes of sugar, which had set the sugar company on a path to achieve its overall production target for the first crop…..