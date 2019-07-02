Guyana News

RDC denies Devonshire Castle sea defence breach

Ongoing construction for a facility to house a drainage pump at Devonshire Castle

The Region Two Regional Democratic Council (RDC) yesterday dispelled reports of overtopping of the sea defences at Devonshire Castle, on the Essequibo Coast.

While there were reports of overtopping due to high tides at certain parts of the sea defences, the RDC’s acting Information Officer Farouk Basir said that no breach had been found.

Basir explained that upon receiving the reports, various officials from the RDC visited the area and were “looking all over” but did not find any breach…..

