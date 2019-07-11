Health Ministry commissions $539M drugs bond at Kingston

The Ministry of Public Health yesterday commissioned a $539 million drug bond at Kingston which is expected to improve the ministry’s storage capacity threefold, according to Minister Volda Lawrence.

The commissioning of the Central Supplies Unit (CSU) bond yesterday afternoon also saw the presence of Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman, Mayor of Georgetown Ubraj Narine and other members of the government.

The bond, which cost the ministry $539 million to construct, will provide 11,530 square feet of storage and office space. The new and modern facility will be operated initially by a staff of 20 persons who will handle the receiving, storing and dispatching of more than 200 drugs…..