Health ministry invites bids for storage bond

Citing the need for additional storage for pharmaceutical and medical supplies, the Ministry of Health is inviting bids for the rental of a warehouse that will be used for storage, a move Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony has stated is necessary as the existing facilities have exceeded capacity.

In an advertisement appearing in the Sunday Stabroek, the ministry said that it was inviting sealed bids and bidding will be conducted in accordance with the national competitive bidding procedures.

Anthony last week told this newspaper that the drug storage bond at Diamond, East Bank Demerara is being used to capacity while the Kingston, Georgetown, bond is used for the storage of equipment.