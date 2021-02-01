Giftland group donates $2m in face masks to ministry, police

To help stem the tide of COVID-19 in Guyana, the Giftland Group last week donated $2,000,000 worth of face masks to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Guyana Police Force.

With access to these masks, a release from the company said that first responders will be equipped to face their daily duties head-on.

Since the widespread of the pandemic, the release said that safety has been Giftland’s paramount priority.

“We have moved swiftly to institute safety protocols in our food court, shopping concessions and even our outdoor dining areas more significantly than majority of businesses in Guyana. Efforts to upkeep and improve these measures are being monitored and evaluated by a specialized and experienced operational health and safety team who are extremely dedicated to keep the safety of our patrons and employees their number one priority”, the group said.