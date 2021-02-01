Biker crashes into car at Springlands

A twenty-one-year-old man is currently a patient at the Skeldon Public Hospital after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a car on Friday night at Springlands, Corentyne, Berbice.

The injured man has been identified as Kevin Persaud of Lot 111, No. 73 Village, Corentyne.

A police report stated that hire car HC 2128 which was driven by thirty-three-year-old Mincar Baljit was driving south along the eastern side of the road at about 22.05 hrs when Persaud crashed into it.

Persaud was picked up in a conscious state and transported to the Skeldon Public Hospital. He suffered multiple head injuries and bruises about his body. His condition is said to be stable.

The driver of the car was detained. A breathalyzer test did not show alcohol on his breath.