Guyana News

Two insider trading transactions totalling $5.6B flagged by FIU last year

Two suspicious insider trading transactions totalling $5.6 billion were reported to the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) during 2018 and represent the highest overall monetary value from among the 331 Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs) submitted.

This is according to the unit’s annual report, which was submitted to Minister of Finance Winston Jordan on Monday. The document, which is the first to be submitted since 2014, is yet to be made public. A copy was obtained by Stabroek News. No details were provided in the report on the insider trading transactions and there is no information on whether they were investigated.

The report describes a suspicious transaction as any transaction in which there is reasonable ground to suspect that that transaction is related to a money laundering or a terrorist financing activity or serious offence…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Ramjattan, top cop tightlipped on possible Roger Khan probe

By

Jagdeo asks CCJ to order elections be held by September 18

By

North West man arraigned over sister’s murder

By

Comments

Trending