In four years…ExxonMobil, contractors have spent $25b in Guyana, created 1200 jobs

Four years after it made its first offshore oil discovery in Guyana, ExxonMobil says that it and its contractors have created almost 1,200 new jobs for locals with over 200 of those being held by women and spent some US$119.5 million (approximately $24.9 billion) on local procurement.

“We are very proud at what we are doing. I think we are doing more in Guyana more than any place I have seen. I am really proud of our contractors. We have created almost 1,200 new jobs and over 200 of those are women in the oil industry,” ExxonMobil’s Country Manager Rod Henson told Stabroek News in an interview.

“Since 2015, EEPGL and its major contractors have spent approximately US$119.5 million with local suppliers for the procurement of goods and services ranging from foodstuff to engineering. People are seeing benefits,” he said, while referring to local content statistics. EEPGL or Esso Exploration and Petroleum Guyana Limited is ExxonMobil’s local subsidiary…..