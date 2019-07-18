AMCAR calls for better security on Berbice River after second boat attack

Amazon Caribbean Guyana Limited (AMCAR) is calling on the Ministry of Public Security and the police to secure the Berbice River after one of their boats suffered a second attack by bandits for this year and the company says if this is not done, it will be forced to close its factory.

According to one of AMCAR’s manager, Steven Rutherford, the robbery occurred on Tuesday just around 2 am in an area called ‘Dageraad’, about 30 miles from Rosignol.

In a letter to Stabroek News from the company, it was stated that this incident was the second time the boat, which collects cabbages to take to the company’s factory, was robbed for the year. The first robbery occurred in April. “AMCAR is asking an immediate action by the minister and the police to secure the river. If not, the company will be forced to close the factory as the boats will not be able to ply the river anymore…” the letter said…..