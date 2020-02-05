Pirates rob vessel on Berbice River

A boat owned by Amazon Caribbean Guyana Limited (AMCAR), on early Monday morning, was attacked and robbed by pirates while it was traversing the Berbice River.

The robbery which occurred on Monday around 01:28hrs at Cabbage Tree, Lower Berbice River, is the fourth robbery to occur as vessels belonging to the company were robbed three times, in May, July and December 2019.

According to a release from the company, pirates constantly traverse the Berbice River area. Crew members who were onboard at the time of the robbery stated that three armed masked men robbed the boat of all its cash and made good their escape in a speed boat. The staff members who were onboard the boat were taken to the New Amsterdam Police Station where a report of the robbery was made.