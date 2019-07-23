TUC says Jagdeo’s call for house-to-house boycott illegal

Expressing concern about the call by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo for PPP supporters to not participate in the ongoing house-to-house registration exercise, the Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) has warned that such action is unlawful and could have negative consequences.

The GTUC has also called on the government and opposition to come together with other national stakeholders, consistent with Article 13 of the Constitution. “This would allow to chart a way forward in securing a system of governance that would include all in the decision-making and allow equitable distribution of the national pie,” it said in a statement yesterday.

Article 13 states that “The principal objective of the political system of the State is to establish an inclusionary democracy by providing increasing opportunities for the participation of citizens, and their organisations in the management and decision making processes of the State, with particular emphasis on those areas of decision-making that directly affect their well-being.”….