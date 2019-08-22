Hururu Mission man charged over stabbing of ex, her new partner

Gilbert Thomas, the man who is accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and her new partner during an argument at Hururu Mission, Berbice River one week ago, was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with two counts of felonious wounding.

Thomas appeared at the Linden Magistrate’s Court, where he was not required to plead to the indictable charges.

He was remanded to prison until September 6th, when his next hearing is slated.