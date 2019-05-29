In Trinidad: Two women charged after fight over Facebook post

(Trinidad Express) HOURS after two women fought at a police station over alleged social media posts, they stood side by side in the prisoners’ dock at the court.

Jamika Joachim, a final year university student, and Lamarsha Joseph, a secretary, were both charged with disturbing the peace by fighting.

On Wednesday, they appeared before a San Fernando magistrate.

Police prosecutor Cleyon Seedan said at 12.15 p.m. on Tuesday, constable Harnarinesingh was on duty at the reception area at the San Fernando police station.

“She observed the two defendants involved in a physical altercation where there was an exchange of blows between each defendant,” Seedan said.

Harnarinesingh and other female officers parted the two. When told of the offence of fighting, Joachim said. “Allyuh eh see she hit me first?” while Joseph said, “She posting things on Facebook about me.”

Defence attorney Ainsley Lucky told senior magistrate Jo-Anne Connor that Joachim, 23 of Williamsville, was at the police station attempting to make a report when the fracas took place.

“It could have been as a result of an imminent menage a trois,” he said.

He added that Joachim was remorseful and embarrassed over the incident and that she understood she should not fall afoul of the law, especially at a police station.

Attorney Ved Trebouhansingh said Joseph, 31, a mother of three of Union Hall, San Fernando, was also embarrassed and regretful.

“She learnt her lesson and it is not a scenario she wants to face in the future,” he said.

Both lawyers asked for their clients to be reprimanded and discharged.

The women apologised to one other before the court with Joseph alleging, “This started from Facebook provocation and a lack of respect. It was unnecessary.”

She asked the magistrate to caution Joachim “to please stop harassing me.”

Connor told her that she could seek legal advice over her claim.

Seedan confirmed that both women had no previous or pending matters before the court.

Connor took this into consideration and also their guilty pleas as she reprimanded and discharged the two defendants.

She warned them not to return before the court.