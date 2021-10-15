Trinidad: Man for trial over acid attack on woman

(Trinidad Express) A man who was wanted by the police for several months after he absconded when placed on bail for an alleged acid attack on a woman, has been committed to stand trial for attempted murder.

The matter involving Roger Bissoo who is also known as Roger Bissoon came to an end on Tuesday before San Fernando magistrate Jo-Anne Connor with the case being forwarded to the High Court.

Bissoo allegedly doused Rachael Chadee, a mother of three, with acid and forced her to drink the liquid during a home invasion at her La Romaine residence in February 2016.

The preliminary enquiry which was conducted virtually involved the evidence of eight witnesses being given orally or by way of statements being tendered into evidence by police prosecutor Cleyon Seedan.

Bissoo was represented by attorney Siumongal Ramsaran.

At the end of the matter, Connor committed Bissoo, 45, to stand trial.

Seedan objected to bail being granted in light of Bissoo absconding in the past. Connor refused bail.

Bissoo had been placed on $100,000 bail in September 2016, four months after his first court appearance for the crime. He failed to return for the court matter since 2019. A warrant was issued for his arrest and advertisements were placed by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service of Bissoo being wanted by the TTPS. Addresses for him were given in Penal and San Fernando. He was re-arrested two months ago.