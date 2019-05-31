Chaos in Trinidad as Venezuelan migrants asked to fill out forms in English

(Trinidad Express) Registration of Venezuelan migrants began at three locations in Trinidad and Tobago on Friday morning.

But what was expected to be a simple process turned chaotic as the migrants were required to fill out the forms in English.

The majority of Venezuela nationals at Achievors Banquet Hall, Duncan Village, San Fernando were unable to speak English and were confused by the instructions.



Many migrant families camped outside the venue hoping to get through the process quickly. Several women were seen carrying babies in their arms.

The migrants received a briefing before the start of registration at 7am.

But when the forms were handed out, the Spanish-speaking men and women were clueless.

The Express was told that the forms were to be filled out in English.

The migrants were advised to download the online version, fill out and return to complete the process.

“But these people don’t have any money. Where are they going to find a cyber café and then someone to translate. This process was not thought out properly and it is unfair to the Venezuelans,” a spokesperson said.

Those who were able to fill out the forms immediately were given a receipt from the Trinidad and Tobago Immigration Department.

The process is expected to continue for a two-week period.

There will be no registration taking place on June 5, due to the observance of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The migrants are also required to walk with two copies of the completed Registration Form, Passport, Cedula (of each family member in Trinidad and Tobago), Birth certificates, Marriage certificate, proof of address in Trinidad and Tobago, two passport-sized photos, any other documents deemed necessary.

The Registration Venues are:

Queen’s Park Oval, 94 Tragarete Road, Port of Spain

Achievors Banquet Hall, 2 Adesh Drive, Duncan Village, San Fernando

Caroline Building, Wilson Road, Scarborough, Tobago

There are interpreters/translators at all venues to assist in the process.