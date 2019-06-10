Trinidad man makes his mark on Canadian Navy

(Trinidad Guardina) Justin Sowley was determined to make the most of the opportunities available to him as he cared for his brother who was undergoing physiotherapy in Canada following a car accident in Trinidad in 2005. The result has been professional success for him since joining the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN).
His achievements were highlighted in May when Lt Linda Coleman posted a short bio of Sowley’s professional achievements to the RCN’s website in which she described his commitment and dedication to the job.
Sowley and his brother were granted Canadian citizenship through their father but grew up in T&T. He admitted that he never had any intentions of permanently relocating there. However, his brother’s circumstances led to that decision which changed the course of his life.
While helping to care for his brother in Canada, Sowley decided to start looking for a job after settling in Burlington, Ontario, during his brother’s physiotherapy treatments.
“Living in Canada full time was a bit of an adjustment. My first impression was that it was extremely cold. But, my thoughts were that this was a developed country with excellent infrastructure and a lot of opportunity for people willing to work,” he said.
He decided on his career path after seeing a television commercial, Fight with Forces. That inspired him to take the first step of enrolling as a naval warfare officer. By 2010, Sowley was off to basic training.
Since then, he’s been sailing with the RCN’s west coast fleet which has included deployments on Op Caribbe in 2014, followed most recently by Op Artemis where he was a battle watch captain for Combined Task Force (CTF) 150.
Sowley said what he loves most about the job is “seeing different places and doing some of the really exciting things we get to do.”
His most challenging and rewarding experience so far was as the navigating officer of the HMCS Regina.
His professional journey has not been without challenges. Sowley was unsuccessful in his first attempt at the fleet navigating officer course but was encouraged to try again.
“I did so, knowing full well the amount of work and effort that would be required,” he said.
He jokes that the success of his marriage to wife Shania is that they have not spent more than six months together. She is a logistics officer in the RCN, “so she understands the nature of the job,” he said.
Upon conclusion of the CTF 150 on April 11, 2019—a deployment which was in the Middle East—Sowley is now back at Naval Fleet School Pacific Venture Division where he serves as a course training officer, mentoring and developing junior naval warfare officers in their initial trade training before they are posted to sea-going units.
