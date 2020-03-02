Taken by the sea: Canadian newlyweds drown in Trinidad

(Trinidad Express) A Canadian couple, who returned to Trinidad for Carnival celebrations, drowned at a beach in Cumana, Toco, on Sunday.

David Francis, 34, and his wife Jessica, 33, were married three months ago.

The couple who arrived in Trinidad on Carnival Friday was staying at a house on O’Halloran Trace in Cumana.



Police said couple, accompanied by a group of friends, went to the beach on Sunday afternoon.

A friend, who spoke to the Express, said Jessica Francis got into difficulty and called out to her husband at around 4pm.

David Francis went into the water and in an attempt to save his wife.



The couple went under the rough water and disappeared.

The T&T Coast Guard recovered the woman’s body late Sunday evening.

A search is ongoing for her husband’s body.

David Francis grew up in Fairfield, Princes Town.

He was the brother of murdered prison officer, Darren Francis.

Francis was shot dead at his home in 2018.