Trinidad: Drowned newlyweds to be buried in different countries

(Trinidad Express) Newlyweds, David and Jessica Francis, who drowned together at Cumana Beach, Toco, will be laid to rest in separate countries.

The body of 34-year-old David Francis will remain in Trinidad for a funeral service on Friday.

His wife’s remains would be returned to her home in Canada.

The couple married three months ago in St Lucia.

Francis then went to Canada to live with his wife in Canada.

The couple, who met during Carnival celebrations in Trinidad several years ago, returned on Carnival Friday.

They went to spend the weekend at a house at O’Halloran, Toco, relatives said.

At around 4pm on Sunday the couple went for a swim.

The Express was told that Jessica Francis got into difficulty and called out to her husband.

He made a desperate attempt to save her, relatives said.

But they both went under the rough water and disappeared.

The woman’s body washed ashore later that night.