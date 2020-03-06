Three Trinidad fire victims were knifed to death -autopsies

(Trinidad Express) Autopsies on the charred bodies of a mother and son, and a family friend, found in a burnt house last Friday in Guapo, near Point Fortin, have found the three were stabbed to death.

A pathologist at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, found pensioner Ceslyn Farrell, 69, her son, Patrick Farrell, 48, and Seycelles Hannah, 41, died from multiple stab wounds.

Crime scene investigators found blood splattered on the walls of the burnt house where the three were found at Petrotrin Quarters in Cochrane.

Detectives had suspected the three were killed before the house was set on fire.

On Friday the house was seen ablaze around 8.30 a.m., and after fire officers extinguished the flames they found the bodies.

That evening, police detained a person of interest for questioning, but he was later released.

Hannah, a mother of three, broke off a relationship and left her home at South Central Road, Point Fortin.

Ceslyn Farrell, an avid churchgoer, met Hannah through her church and took her in about four months ago.

Patrick Farrell lived in Tobago and at his mother’s home at Guapo. He was one of six children.

Ceslyn Farrell also had 17 grandchildren.

A member of Farrell’s church dropped her and Hannah home last week Thursday—the last time they were seen alive.