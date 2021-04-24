Six bathers ordered out of sea, arrested in Trinidad

(Trinidad Express) Police arrested six bathers at the Salybia Beach, Matura on Wednesday.

Between the hours of 1p.m. and 5p.m. on Wednesday, police officers were driving along when they spotted three women and three men.

The six were ordered out of the water and told they breaching the Health Regulations.

They were all arrested and taken to the Matura Police Station and charged.



The bathers, from Sangre Grande and Valencia, are aged 24 to 44.

Constable Mootoo and WPC Dick-Francis of Matura Police Station were involved in the “investigation”.

A total of 77 people have been ticketed for failure to wear masks since Wednesday.