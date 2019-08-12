Trinidad bandits kill doubles vendor ‘Sauce’

(Trinidad Guardian) In a brazen “machine gun” attack in Curepe on a busy Saturday night where a doubles vendor was shot, scores of limers and late night snackers were left shaken, in shock and thanking God for saving their lives.

However, co-workers, friends and family of doubles vendor Sharzard Manick, 34, are said to be in deeper shock, grief and somewhat confused as to why someone would want him dead.

Manick was employed with his family business, The Original Sauce Doubles and fondly called Shazo. He was the father of an 11-year-old girl.

According to a police report, Manick was at his doubles stand along the Southern Main Road preparing doubles for customers when two men heavily armed with what was described as “machine guns” and “high powered weapons” approached him and opened fire.

The gunmen then ran off and escaped in a waiting vehicle.

Manick was shot several times about the body.

He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex but was pronounced dead on arrival.

At the scene yesterday, there was no sign of the area being a crime scene the night before as there was no pieces of crime scene tape to be seen. Even the doubles booth was completely moved out.

Speaking with the Guardian Media, a relative who wished not to be named or photographed said Manick picked up his shift duty at about 7 pm. He would have ended at 11pm.

“Because of the crime situation we don’t go till 4 am. We try to lock off work by 11 pm, 11.30 pm or by midnight for the latest, “ the relative said.

Asked the possible motive and if rumours had it that he was a witness to a murder case, the relative replied: “I can’t say if he was a witness. We really don’t know because he was the type to not talk his personal business. We just knew him to be a very hardworking guy and someone who was good and humble. He loved outdoor activities like fishing and anything nature.”

“In fact we were all looking to lime and spend time together this coming Sunday because we have a family wedding and because of our doubles business we are always busy and don’t have time for each other so this Sunday coming would have been the first time in a long time for all of us to have fun together… Now it will be different, “ the relative added.

The relatives said they are hoping and praying for justice and added that the police carry out their investigations the way they are supposed too, including seeking to retrieve the many surveillance footages that would have been captured from several CCTV cameras around the entire area as there are many businesses around.