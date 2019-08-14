Trinidad: $350 bail for female cop on drug charge

(Trinidad Guardian) A po­lice of­fi­cer at­tached to the Emer­gency Re­sponse Pa­trol in To­ba­go has been ar­rest­ed by po­lice on an out­stand­ing war­rant.

WPC Kari­ta Dal­rym­ple, 26, of Bel­mont Road, Ma­son Hall, To­ba­go, who has ap­prox­i­mate­ly three years’ ser­vice was ar­rest­ed on Mon­day night, on an out­stand­ing war­rant for the pos­ses­sion of mar­i­jua­na for the pur­pose of traf­fick­ing.



Dal­rym­ple plead­ed not guilty to the charge when she ap­peared be­fore Mag­is­trate In­drani Ce­de­no at the Scar­bor­ough Mag­is­trates court on Tues­day.

Guardian Me­dia un­der­stands that the ar­rest came af­ter an in­tense in­ves­ti­ga­tion by To­ba­go po­lice.

Dal­rym­ple was ar­rest­ed at her home in Ju­ly 2018, when a quan­ti­ty of mar­i­jua­na was found at her Ma­son Hall home.

Her boyfriend Kurt East­man, aka ‘Blac­ka’, was al­so charged for the same of­fence, while Dal­rym­ple was ques­tioned and re­leased.

In March 2019, East­man was again ar­rest­ed for the pos­ses­sion of a quan­ti­ty of mar­i­jua­na, while dri­ving a ve­hi­cle be­long­ing to the of­fi­cer. She was again ques­tioned and re­leased.

How­ev­er, based on ad­vice from the Di­rec­tor of Pub­lic Pros­e­cu­tions the charge was laid against Dal­rym­ple. She was then placed on $350,000 bail. Dal­rym­ple al­so has to sub­mit her pass­port. She was rep­re­sent­ed by At­tor­ney Sid­do­nia John.

She is sched­uled to reap­pear in court on Au­gust 27.