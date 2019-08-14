Trinidad: $350 bail for female cop on drug charge

(Trinidad Guardian) A police officer attached to the Emergency Response Patrol in Tobago has been arrested by police on an outstanding warrant.
WPC Karita Dalrymple, 26, of Belmont Road, Mason Hall, Tobago, who has approximately three years’ service was arrested on Monday night, on an outstanding warrant for the possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.
Dalrymple pleaded not guilty to the charge when she appeared before Magistrate Indrani Cedeno at the Scarborough Magistrates court on Tuesday.
Guardian Media understands that the arrest came after an intense investigation by Tobago police.
Dalrymple was arrested at her home in July 2018, when a quantity of marijuana was found at her Mason Hall home.
Her boyfriend Kurt Eastman, aka ‘Blacka’, was also charged for the same offence, while Dalrymple was questioned and released.
In March 2019, Eastman was again arrested for the possession of a quantity of marijuana, while driving a vehicle belonging to the officer. She was again questioned and released.
However, based on advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions the charge was laid against Dalrymple. She was then placed on $350,000 bail. Dalrymple also has to submit her passport. She was represented by Attorney Siddonia John.
She is scheduled to reappear in court on August 27.
Comments