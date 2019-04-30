GDF defeat botton placed Ann’s Grove 3-1

Former champion the Guyana Defence Force [GDF] and newcomer the Guyana Police Force [GPF] recorded wins in Season #4 of the GFF Elite League on Sunday at the Eve Leary ground.

The army unit overcame cellar occupant Ann’s Grove 3-1. Siblings Kenneth and Benjamin Opara, alongside Olvis Mitchell scored in the 15th, 89th and 94th minute respectively.

For the loser, Steve Francis found the back of the net in the 68th minute. With the win, GDF remain in third position and climb onto 14 points…..