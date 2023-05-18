GDF outflank Ann’s Grove

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and Santos recorded lopsided victories when the Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) Elite League Football Championship continued Tuesday evening at the Eve Leary ground.

GDF outflanked Ann’s Grove 4-0. The contest started in the worst possible manner for the army unit when Cedric Osbourne was issued with a red card in the 13th minute for denying a clear goal scoring opportunity after the forward stole the ball just outside the penalty box.

The numerical handicap didn’t seem to affect GDF as they took the lead in the 27th minute when Kelsey Benjamin netted.