KFC hands over $1m first prize for One Guyana Futsal tournament

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) Guyana has thrown its financial muscle behind the ‘One Guyana’ Futsal Championship, donating the first prize of $1M to the competition which is set to conclude Saturday at the National Park Tarmac, Thomas Lands.

The simple presentation occurred yesterday at the entity’s Vlissengen Road office.

KFC Guyana Marketing Manager, Pamela Manasseh, stated that the company views sport as a vital element of national development and was happy to support such an initiative.