Digicel continues support for Special Olympics team

Like a good neighbor, Digicel is there.

Yesterday, the communications giant continued its support of Guyana’s Special Olympics Team which will compete at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin, Germany from June 17 – 25.

Despite not securing all of the funds needed as yet for the entire six-member contingent to travel, they were elated for the continued support of Digicel.

For the first time, the Special Olympics will compete in Bocce (a bowling game) and Guyana will participate in singles, doubles, and team competitions.