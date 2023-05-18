Golden Jaguars International donates football equipment to Chase Academy, North Ruimveldt

Golden Jaguars International Jeremy Garrett donated several pieces of football equipment yesterday to his former alma maters Chase Academy and North Ruimveldt Multilateral schools.

The presentation occurred at the respective schools and included playing kits for the entire teams, six balls, two pairs of goalkeeper gloves, hurdles, flat and high cones, training ladders and poles.

The current Slingerz FC standout, who garnered national sporting relevance following his exploits for both institutions, stated, “The presentation today is just a tip of the iceberg of what Mr. Chase would’ve done for the school.