National Football Centre at Providence soon to get international floodlights — Forde

FIFA, the world’s governing body for football is to fund the installation of floodlights at the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) National Training Centre at Providence at the East Bank of Demerara.

The US$1.1m floodlight installation project is being funded through the FIFA FORWARD programme, which was launched back in 2016 by the FIFA President, Gianni Infantino during his visit to Guyana. The project will be undertaken by United States-based company Musco Sport Lighting between May and October of 2023 following a transparent and complete tender process, the GFF has confirmed.

The lighting specialist company, who has completed similar projects in Guyana, was the successful bidder in the FIFA centralized international procurement process.