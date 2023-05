All systems go for Sunday night’s ProAm boxing card — says Promoter Seon Bristol

“Everything is in place and all systems are a go.”

So said promoter of the eagerly awaited ‘Return of the Scorpio’ Pro/Am card, Seon Bristol yesterday.

“All that is left or remaining to do now is turn on the lights at the venue,” Bristol declared.

According to a release, with less than 72 hours remaining before the event, the official weigh-ins and pre-fight press conference will be staged tomorrow and Saturday respectively at the 704 Sports Bar on Lamaha and Albert Streets.