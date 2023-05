Barbadian boxers ink contracts for return of the Scorpio card

The ‘Return of the Scorpio’ Pro/Am boxing card is continuing to gather steam ahead of the event scheduled for May 21 at the National Gymnasium.

Yesterday, the ink dried on the contracts of the Barbadian boxers while the local pugilists will sign their respective contracts today.

This is according to Seon Bristol, CEO of Briso Promotions.