“All airline tickets are bought, all accommodations have been booked and all contracts are signed.”

So said Seon Bristol, CEO of Briso Promotions yesterday in an update of the Scorpio’ Pro/Am Card billed for May 21 at the National Gymnasium.

The lacing up of the loose ends, moves essentially paves the way for the “smooth running “of the international fixture which will pit local fighters against Colombians, Jamaicans and Bajans.