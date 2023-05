`Return of the Scorpio’ to usher in the return of ProAm boxing

A fight card dubbed ‘The Return of the Scorpio’ will usher in the return of international professional boxing for local starved fans on May 21 at the National Gymnasium.

These and other details were disclosed during the formal launch of the Pro/Am card at the Mirage Banquet Hall on Tuesday.

According to chief organizer, CEO of Briso Promotions, Seon Bristol, the event will be of international flavor on both segments of the card.