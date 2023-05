The Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) has submitted the long list to the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) of its representatives to the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in El Salvador and Dominican Republic from June 23-July 8.

This is according to acting President of the AAG, Sheryl Hermonstine.

In an update, Hermonstine told this publication yesterday that the list was “sent about a week and-a-half ago to the GOA.”