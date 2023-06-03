Sports

Dharry says to expect fireworks on ‘Return of the Scorpio’ Pro/Am card

Ronald Ramos (right) tipped the scales at a shredded 117.5 pounds, while the equally supremely conditioned Elton Dharry was right on the bantamweight limit at a fighting ready 118 pounds at yesterday’s weigh in. (Emmerson Campbell photo)
The excitement is fever pitched and Elton Dharry and Ronald Ramos are ripped and ready for their headline bout on the ‘Return of the Scorpio’ Pro/Am card this evening at the National Gymnasium.

As vitriol spewed during yesterday’s weigh-in at the Everest Cricket Club pavilion, Ramos tipped the scales at a shredded 117.5 pounds, while the equally supremely conditioned Dharry was right on the bantamweight limit at a fighting ready 118 pounds.

The eight-round bout will be the main attraction of the 10-fight card.  Action is set to start at 19:00hrs.

