Dharry says to expect fireworks on ‘Return of the Scorpio’ Pro/Am card

The excitement is fever pitched and Elton Dharry and Ronald Ramos are ripped and ready for their headline bout on the ‘Return of the Scorpio’ Pro/Am card this evening at the National Gymnasium.

As vitriol spewed during yesterday’s weigh-in at the Everest Cricket Club pavilion, Ramos tipped the scales at a shredded 117.5 pounds, while the equally supremely conditioned Dharry was right on the bantamweight limit at a fighting ready 118 pounds.

The eight-round bout will be the main attraction of the 10-fight card. Action is set to start at 19:00hrs.