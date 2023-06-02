Elton Dharry arrives on local shores for ‘Return of the Scorpio’ Pro/Am card

Fresh off a JetBlue Airlines flight from JFK, Elton Dharry arrived in Guyana yesterday and headed to the gym to put the finishing touches on his camp ahead of the ‘Return of the Scorpio’ Pro/Am card.

The USA based prized fighter is scheduled to headline tomorrow’s event at the National Gymnasium versus Colombian, Ronald Ramos.

After his sweat-drenched session at the Andrew ‘Sixhead’ Lewis gym, the orthodox boxer said he was excited to be back on home soil and is eager to put on a show in front of his large fan base.